Commentary: Transparency badly needed on future plans for Verde Valley Care

Valley View Care, an assisted living facility at 421 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood dedicated to care of terminally ill patients since August of 2014, was built and initially operated by Northern Arizona Healthcare using over $3 million in funds specifically donated to Northern Arizona Hospice by multiple donors in the Verde Valley for that purpose, including the purchase of the land.

Mega donors for this “hospice house” project included: The Red Matthews Trust, The Frank and Lonnie Schuster Trust, and The Graydon Blue Trust. In addition, thousands of dollars in donations were gifted during and after the construction completed. A list of the names of those donors can be found in the lobby of Valley View Care.

For several years following the facility opening, Loven Construction from Flagstaff, the construction company for the original project, partnered with NAH to host the “Loven Family Run,” a fundraiser for the hospice house, which raised significant additional funds for the program.

As the Medical Director of the Northern Arizona Hospice Program for 20 years (1996-2016) and a member of the Verde Valley Medical Center for 26 years, I was witness to the dedication of the Northern Arizona Hospice leadership, especially the visioning and devotion of Eileen Scott RN, Loretta Welborn RN, and Judy Colon-Emmons RN, to the establishment of a much-needed hospice house for this valley.

As such, I was privy to all of the efforts and challenges and the need in bringing this vision to fruition. The facility was intended to provide a clean, safe, comfortable, and peaceful setting with hospice trained professional staff for those who needed the specialized services provided by hospice but lacked the resources or support to stay in their own homes.

Unfortunately, NAH closed the Valley View Care facility on April 18, 2021, supposedly due to a lack of patients. As of this writing, I am aware there are enough requests for service at the facility to maximally utilize the services. At the time of closure, VVMC admitted at least eight hospice patients to the hospital environment, rather than admitting them to Valley View Care.

Additionally, even with the mandated COVID restrictions on visitation, the facility was still able to care for 55 patients between January 1, 2021, and the day of closure, and over 125 patients from March through December 2020.



The real reasons for the closure are not clear.



VVMC leadership has stated that there has been an internal meeting about the future of Valley View Care, and although VVMC has acknowledged the importance of community need being considered, community input has not been sought.

NAH has not revealed their plans for the facility, and there is significant concern in the community (myself included) about the future of Valley View Care, and the proper utilization of funds donated specifically for this program.

Will NAH, a non-profit community benefit institution, remain faithful to the community need and to the donors of the over $3 million in donations specifically provided for this program?

Currently they are quietly making plans for the Valley View Care facility that have not been shared with the community.



It is my opinion that transparency is needed so that community input can be adequately considered, and that Valley View Care should be reopened and operated as it was intended; to care for terminally ill persons that do not have the support or resources to take advantage of home hospice care.

If you share these concerns, I encourage you to contact the NAH leadership and the NAH/VVMC Board of Directors and give voice to your concerns.

Dr. Devin Mikles, MD, served as the medical director for Northern Arizona Hospice Program for 20 years (1996-2016).