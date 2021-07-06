CheekTones to take stage at Clarkdale Concert in the Park

Clarkdale’s first concert of the season was a huge hit with over 700 in attendance.

“One of the largest attended concerts to date,” said Parks and Recreation Manager, Joni Westcott. “The community seemed truly joyful to be able to enjoy music in the Clarkdale Town Park once again.”

Coming up on July 10, Clarkdale welcomes The CheekTones from Prescott. The CheekTones play a spirited mix of rock standards and lesser-known covers with a healthy portion of originals.

The ‘Tones’ defy categories, stirring up versions of tunes across the spectrum, from the Beatles to the Jackson Five, Tom Petty to Bob Dylan, Sly Stone to the Rolling Stones. Their originals are a blend of blues, folk, Americana, and rock n’ roll with irresistible grooves and sharp lyrics. Visit their website for more information: cheektones.com.

All concerts take place from 6-8 p.m. at Clarkdale Town Park Gazebo located in the center of the town’s historic district on Main Street. The full schedule is available on the Town of Clarkdale website, www.clarkdale.az.gov. Bring your chairs and food/water or visit one of the local restaurants. Concerts are free, dogs are welcome on a leash and please remember alcohol is not permitted in the park.



The Clarkdale Parks & Recreation Department thanks State Farm Agent Jennifer Griffin and Humana Agent Craig Schneider for being the 2021 Concerts in the Park Community Partners.

For more information about Clarkdale concerts contact the Parks & Recreation Department at (928) 639-2460, visit www.clarkdale.az.gov, or email: parks.rec@clarkdale.az.gov.



As always the Concerts in the Park hotline will provide the most up-to-date information, including cancellations or delays due to weather. CONCERT HOTLINE: 928-639-2492.