Sedona Film Festival presents ‘12 Mighty Orphans’

The Sedona International Film Festival will present the Sedona premiere of the acclaimed new drama “12 Mighty Orphans” showing July 9-15 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“12 Mighty Orphans” features an award-winning ensemble cast, including Martin Sheen, Luke Wilson, Robert Duvall, Vinessa Shaw, Treat Williams and Wayne Knight, among others.

“12 Mighty Orphans” tells the true story of the Mighty Mites, the football team of a Fort Worth orphanage who, during the Great Depression, went from playing without shoes — or even a football — to playing for the Texas state championships.

Over the course of their winning season these underdogs and their resilient spirit became an inspiration to their city, state, and an entire nation in need of a rebound, even catching the attention of President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

The architect of their success was Rusty Russell (Luke Wilson), a legendary high school coach who shocked his colleagues by giving up a privileged position so he could teach and coach at an orphanage. Few knew Rusty’s secret: that he himself was an orphan.

Recognizing that his scrawny players couldn’t beat the other teams with brawn, Rusty developed innovative strategies that would come to define modern football.

“12 Mighty Orphans” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre July 9-15. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 9, 10 and 11; and 7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, July 12, 14 and 15.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.