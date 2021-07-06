OFFERS
Tue, July 06
Seventy-third wedding anniversary

Preston and Ruth James in 2021

Preston and Ruth James in 2021

Originally Published: July 6, 2021 8:16 a.m.

photo

Preston and Ruth James at their wedding in 1948.

Preston and Ruth James were married July 3, 1948, in the old Church of Jesus Christ orf Latter-Day Saints in Cottonwood.

Preston is retired from APS and raised two sons. The couple has six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Both in their 90s, they reside in Cottonwood.

