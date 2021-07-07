Cottonwood & Sedona launch new Verde Shuttle

Monday, July 12, Cottonwood and Sedona will launch Verde Shuttle – a public transit service connecting the two communities. The launch event will take place at the Transit Center at Cottonwood Public Library at 9 a.m. Attendees will have a chance to tour the new buses and take a trial ride.

Verde Shuttle is a revamp of the Verde Lynx service which has been in operation since 2009. Verde Shuttle will feature brand new buses, a new user focused website, low fares and a schedule designed to meet the travel needs of hospitality workers who commute between Cottonwood and Sedona and of Sedona visitors.

Verde Shuttle will operate 362 days a year, with buses running every 45 minutes on the five busiest days of the week. One-way fare is just $2 between Cottonwood and Sedona, and trips within Sedona are only $1.00. Half fares for seniors, veterans and students and monthly passes make trips even more affordable.

The Shuttle picks up and drops off at the Cottonwood Public Library seven days a week and serves signed bus stops throughout West Sedona, Uptown, Tlaquepaque, Hillside and south to Poco Diablo Resort. The new schedule is designed to better meet the transportation needs of hospitality employees and visitors.

Wednesday through Sunday: Every 45 minutes from 6 a.m. throughout the day, then every 90 minutes after 6:45 p.m. The last bus leaves Uptown Sedona at 10:30 p.m.

Monday and Tuesday: Every 90 minutes all day with the last bus leaving Sedona at 6:39 p.m.

Verde Shuttle connects with local CAT buses at the Cottonwood Library, for transportation throughout Cottonwood, Verde Village and Clarkdale. For Verde Shuttle buses arriving in Cottonwood after 6:45 p.m., CAT provides an after-hours shuttle to get riders home. Transfers are free.

The new Verde Shuttle is designed to be easy to use. Complete information in English and Spanish is available at www.verdeshuttle.com. Riders can ask Google Maps for Transit Directions. And they can use the website or Route Shout app to see exactly where the bus is at any time.