COVID-19 delta variant begins to appear in Arizona

Arizona has administered more than 6.5 million COVID-19 vaccinations, with 49.8% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose.

However, the number of unvaccinated and under-vaccinated continues to be worrisome, according health officials.

Yavapai County stands at 43.7% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose, according to Yavapai County Community Health Services.

As of Wednesday, July 7, the Arizona Department of Health Services is reporting 18,004 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

DELTA VARIANT

“The delta variant (B.167.2) is now in close to 100 countries and spreading rapidly. The variant is causing large percentages of COVID-19 infections in four states currently and has increased in Arizona from 3% of genomes sampled in May to 16.8% as of June 21,” according to a YCCHS release.

Arizona’s public health experts are concerned the variant is outpacing vaccines, gaining momentum in unvaccinated people - and even people fully vaccinated - are being infected with the virus with people in high-risk populations most at risk.

About 45% of all the known delta variant cases in the state have been in people ages 20 to 44, according to ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ.

Christ said that is likely both because that age group has a lower overall vaccination rate and because they tend to be social.

About 46% of 20- to 44-year-olds in Arizona have received at least one dose of vaccine, compared with about 63% of those ages 45-64 and 86% of those older than 65.

“It’s important for people to know that we do have the delta variant here in Arizona. We have identified it in all parts of the state,” Christ said. “The best form of prevention is to be vaccinated — fully vaccinated — against COVID-19.”

SYMPTONS OF VARIANT

Symptoms of the COVID-19 Delta Variant appear to be different than the initial virus. Shortness of breath and other lung issues remain the most worrisome symptoms, but upper respiratory issues – congestion, runny nose and headache seem to be more prevalent. It may seem like a very bad cold – and it is very contagious.

The potential shift in symptoms is not to say that the illness should be brushed off as just a cold.

Respiratory droplets emitted from coughs and sneezes can infect other, more vulnerable, people. And cases that start off mild can worsen and become more serious.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Yavapai County reports 60 COVID-19 cases and one death since Friday, July 2, according to health officials.

The county has tested 124,178 residents for COVID-19 with 19,690 positive cases and 530 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

STATE

As of Sunday, Arizona ranked 12th highest among U.S. states in total COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 21, 2020, and sixth highest in the number of deaths per 100,000 of population, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Arizona’s pandemic case total reached 898,283 on Wednesday.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard reported that the vaccination rate — the percent of population administered at least one dose — was 49.9% as of Wednesday.

Arizona COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May, 2020.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June, 2020.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July, 2020.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August, 2020.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September, 2020.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October, 2020.

-89,658 cases and 733 deaths in November, 2020.

-197,887 cases and 2,340 deaths in December 2020.

-231,878 cases and 4,109 deaths in January 2021.

-55,676 cases and 2,855 deaths in February 2021.

-23,749 cases and 974 deaths in March 2021.

-21,195 cases and 347 deaths in April 2021.

-16,730 cases and 271 deaths in May 2021.

-13,893 cases and 321 deaths in June 2021.

-(July 7) So far in July, 2,936 cases and 65 deaths.



Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month

-May 2020: 415 new cases each day.

-June 2020: 2,130 new cases each day.

-July 2020: 2,997 new cases each day.

-August 2020: 816 new cases each day.

-September 2020: 545 new cases each day.

-October 2020: 910 new cases each day.

-November 2020: 2,988 new cases each day.

-December 2020: 6,383 new cases each day.

-January 2021: 7,479 new cases each day.

-February 2021: 1,988 new cases each day.

-March 2021: 766 new cases each day.

-April 2021: 706 new cases each day.

-May 2021: 539 new cases each day

-June 2021: 463 new cases each day.

-(July 7) So far in July, 489 new cases each day.

