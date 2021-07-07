Prescott Forest rescinds closure order
The Prescott National Forest has rescinded the full forest closure in coordination with neighboring forests at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
The PNF joins the Coconino National Forest, which reopened its forests on Tuesday.
Recreation personnel ask for patience as they work to remove gates, locks, signage, and barriers throughout the coming days such as the one at the Skidmore Drive Verde River Access point. Stage II Fire Restrictions including shooting restrictions will remain in effect. In addition, a fire area closure remains in place for the Rafael and Tiger Fires.
Stage II fire restrictions prohibit the following:
• Igniting, building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire.
• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material.
• Welding, or operating any acetylene or other torch with an open flame.
• Operating a chainsaw or other equipment operated by an internal combustion engine between the hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Discharging a firearm, except while engaged in a lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal or tribal laws and regulations.
