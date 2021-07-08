OFFERS
Forest thinning operations prompt trail closures on Mingus Mountain

A contractor has begun using heavy equipment to thin trees on 284 acres of Prescott National Forest land on Mingus Mountain. The Butterfly Stewardship Project is located east of Highway 89A, along Forest Road 104. Prescott National Forest courtesy photo

Originally Published: July 8, 2021 9:56 a.m.

MINGUS MOUNTAIN -- A contractor has begun using heavy equipment to thin trees on 284 acres of Prescott National Forest land on Mingus Mountain. The Butterfly Stewardship Project is located east of Highway 89A, along Forest Road 104.

Thinning operations are dependent on weather and soil conditions, but visitors can expect equipment to be in the area for the next one to two months.

The contractors are working in the area adjacent to FR104 and the Mingus Mountain hang glider launch. As the contractor moves through the area, portions of Forest Road 104 and 104D, as well as portions of Trail 105, 536, 537 and 538 will be closed to maintain public safety. In addition, the Mingus Mountain Hang Glider Launch, Trail 105 Trailhead and Playground Picnic Area located off of Forest Road 104 will be closed during a portion of this time.

As the operator moves through the project area, numerous signs will be posted to make trail users aware of thinning operations, the status of trail closures as well as alternate routes. Measures will be taken to protect the surface of trails and impacts will be remedied by the contractor and the Forest Service as needed. In addition, there will be increased truck traffic along Highway 89A.

Prescott National Forest personnel will also ensure that agency approved events and partner activities will experience only minimal interruptions. Until mechanical operations are concluded, Forest Managers recommend that visitors take advantage of recreational opportunities on the west side of 89A, Copper Basin Road, Spence Basin, Granite Basin Recreation Area, or the Lynx Lake Recreation area.

The intent of the project is to improve the health and resiliency of fire-adapted ecosystems while reducing the risk of bark beetle outbreaks which are heavily impacting the forest.

Stay up to date on Prescott National Forest news by checking the Prescott NF website and following us on Facebook and Twitter.

