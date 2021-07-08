Man sought in ‘Catch 22’ has charges dating to 2010
YAVAPAI COUNTY — Clarkdale police seek the public’s help in locating 61-year-old John Gregory Lukasik.
In 2010, Lukasik was accused of taking sexually explicit photographs and video recordings of two separate victims and displayed them on the internet on multiple sites.
Most of the photos and recordings were taken without the victims’ consent and all were posted without consent. He was also found in possession of marijuana, possessed the equipment for propagating marijuana, and possessed a firearm in the commission of a felony.
In addition, Lukasik repeatedly harassed one of the victims.
Lukasik is a white man, 6-feet, 4-inches tall, 210 pounds and bald. His last known address was in Cottonwood on S.18th Street.
Lukasik has a nationwide extraditable warrant with a $25,000 bond for nine counts of voyeurism, harassment, two counts of possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
If you provide information that leads to the arrest of Lukasik, you could earn a $500 cash reward.
To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. Remember, you never have to give your name.
