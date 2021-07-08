Three Cottonwood residents killed in head-on collision
PRESCOTT VALLEY — Three Cottonwood residents — not all of whom were in the same vehicle — were killed in a head-on collision just north of Prescott Valley on State Route 89A on Tuesday afternoon, July 6, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Spokesman Bart Graves said about 2:45 p.m., Jeanna Napoleon, 64, was driving a Chrysler Sebring southbound on Highway 89A, toward Prescott Valley, at milepost 331. Her Sebring, for an unknown reason, crossed the double centerline and collided head-on with a Honda Accord driven by Cheryl Carr, 61.
Carr and her passenger, Shirleyann Wright, 87, and Napoleon were all pronounced dead at the scene.
Impairment has not been ruled out on the part of the at-fault driver in this collision, Graves said, as the crash is still under investigation.
The highway was closed in both directions for several hours, but all lanes were reopened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Prescott Valley Police Department sent out a notice at about 3 p.m. asking drivers to avoid the area of the collision.
Aaron Valdez of the Prescott Daily Courier contributed to this report.
