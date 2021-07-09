Community events and announcements: July 10, 2021

Here are some of the things happening in the Verde Valley in the weeks and months ahead.

Cottonwood & Sedona launch new Verde Shuttle

Monday, July 12, Cottonwood and Sedona will launch Verde Shuttle – a public transit service connecting the two communities. The launch event will take place at the Transit Center at Cottonwood Public Library at 9 a.m. Attendees will have a chance to tour the new buses and take a trial ride.

Verde Shuttle is a revamp of the Verde Lynx service which has been in operation since 2009. Verde Shuttle will feature brand new buses, a new user-focused website, low fares and a schedule designed to meet the travel needs of hospitality workers who commute between Cottonwood and Sedona and of Sedona visitors.

Verde Shuttle will operate 362 days a year, with buses running every 45 minutes on the five busiest days of the week. One-way fare is just $2 between Cottonwood and Sedona, and trips within Sedona are only $1.00. Half fares for seniors, veterans and students and monthly passes make trips even more affordable.

The Shuttle picks up and drops off at the Cottonwood Public Library seven days a week and serves signed bus stops throughout West Sedona, Uptown, Tlaquepaque, Hillside and south to Poco Diablo Resort.

The new schedule is designed to better meet the transportation needs of hospitality employees and visitors.

Wednesday through Sunday: Every 45 minutes from 6 a.m. throughout the day, then every 90 minutes after 6:45 p.m. The last bus leaves Uptown Sedona at 10:30 p.m.

Monday and Tuesday: Every 90 minutes all day with the last bus leaving Sedona at 6:39 p.m.

Verde Shuttle connects with local CAT buses at the Cottonwood Library, for transportation throughout Cottonwood, Verde Village and Clarkdale. For Verde Shuttle buses arriving in Cottonwood after 6:45 p.m., CAT provides an after-hours shuttle to get riders home. Transfers are free.

The new Verde Shuttle is designed to be easy to use. Complete information in English and Spanish is available at www.verdeshuttle.com. Riders can ask Google Maps for Transit Directions. And they can use the website or Route Shout app to see exactly where the bus is at any time.

Cottonwood: July 19 Planning and Zoning meeting

The Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Monday, July 19, 6 p.m., in the Cottonwood Council Chambers, 826 N. Main St. in Old Town.

The following topics will be discussed: Design review for a four-unit apartment building located at 322 N. 11th St., design review for a new airport hangar located at 642 S. Airpark Rd., conditional use permit for an RV park located at 420 Happy Jack Way and an amendment to Section 418, Light Commercial (C-1) zone, of the Cottonwood Zoning Ordinance regarding residential, incidental manufacturing, restaurant drive-in facility, livestock and hotel uses.

All interested citizens are encouraged to send comments to the Community Development Director by noon, Friday, July 16. The Commission will not consider written materials submitted less than three working days before the meeting.

Material relating to the above is available for review from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and Fridays from 7 a.m. to noon at the Community Development Department, 111 North Main Street in Cottonwood, 928-634-5505.

A verbal comment period will be provided during each hearing item during the meeting.

Camp Verde VFW steps up for fundraiser The VFW, formally known as the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, is the largest and oldest war veterans service organization. VFW posts have been pillars of support in the community for more than 100 years.

Now, the Camp Verde VFW Post needs the community to support their purpose to speed rehabilitation of the nation’s disabled and needy veterans, assist veteran’s widows and orphans among many other positive community activities.

Sunday, July 18, there will be food, music, a rummage sale and live auction starting at 11 a.m. at the VFW Post located at 277 Veterans Way in Camp Verde to raise money for the “Kitchen Repair Fund” for Post 6739 to carry on its service to veterans, families and the community.

All proceeds will go directly to the “Kitchen Repair Fund”, so every dollar you generously give is a direct action that will be enjoyed and felt for a long, long time.

The great Dave Rice will be playin’ good ol’ country music for your entertainment.

Triple P Teen Parenting Class at Camp Verde Library

Group Triple P Teen Parenting Class takes the guesswork out of parenting teenagers! This positive parenting course presented by Triple P certified facilitator Nicole Rowley, starts on Wednesday, July 14, 6 p.m., in the Camp Verde Community Library’s Key Lime Room and continues weekly on Wednesdays for a total of 8 weeks at the same time and location.

This class has limited space. Please register today by calling or texting Nicole at 801-837-6066.

Camp Verde Community Library is located just off of Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde AZ. For more information about this or any other library program, visit the library’s website at www.cvlibrary.org or call 554-8391.

Summer Preparedness 101 classes To further educate and protect the local community and visitors, the Cottonwood Fire Department and Cottonwood Police Department will implement a new Summer Preparedness 101 campaign.

Throughout the next several months, while temperatures in the area remain high, the public safety department will work to increase awareness about safety, prevention, and preparedness on a variety of topics. The topics covered will include wildfire prevention, hydration reminders, hiking tips, and pool safety.

The Fire and Police Departments will be sharing safety tips periodically on their respective social media pages. If you would like to follow the departments on social media, please use the following links:

• Fire Department Facebook: www.facebook.com/CottonwoodAZFireDept

• Fire Department Instagram: www.instagram.com/cottonwood_fire_department

• Police Department Facebook: www.facebook.com/CottonwoodPD

• Police Department Instagram: www.instagram.com/cwazpd

Informative flyers will be posted throughout the City and online in an effort to reach as many people as possible. Additionally, a radio PSA campaign will be broadcast on local radio.

For more information, or if you have questions, please contact Ron Sauntman, Fire Chief, at 928-634-2741 or rsauntman@cottonwoodaz.gov.

Mingus Mountain Republican Club luncheon July 13

People aligned with any political ideology are invited to the Mingus Mountain Republican Club Luncheon on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 11:00 am at the (VFW) Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7400, 705 E. Aspen St., Cottonwood.

Speaker: Karen Fann, Arizona Senate President. Fann will discuss politics in Arizona. Fann is a Republican member of the Arizona Senate, representing Arizona Legislative District 1. Fann became President of the Arizona Senate in 2019.

Senator Fann was first elected in November of 2016 to represent Legislative District 1, which covers 8,000 square miles throughout Yavapai County and portions of Maricopa County. She previously served this district from 2011 to 2016 as a State Representative. In 2017-2018 she served as Arizona Senate Vice-Chair, Finance and Transportation Committees. Karen is also, a Member of the Agriculture, Water Committees.

Luncheon information:

Doors open at 10:45 a.m., Lunch served at 11, meeting/programs begin at 11:30. Lunch includes entree, salad, dessert, coffee or iced tea. Lunch $12. No lunch charge is $5 venue fee, Sodas are $1 extra. Please RSVP by email before Friday July 9, to, MingusMountainRepublicans@gmail.com or call Carol at 928-295-8769.

Website: mm-gop.org

Children’s fun book event in Camp Verde

Celebrate the end of summer with a Book Alive Presentation. This free-of-charge event is for all children ages 3-7.

It’s an interactive presentation of a local author’s book, “My First Day of School.” Karna Peck’s book teaches to be more aware of other children who are less fortunate.

Children will be invited to get on the bus and join in the fun. Be sure to bring your camera -- because the props are amazing and the photos will be timeless. The event will be directed by Sheri Hauser.

Camp Verde Children’s Library, Camp Verde Parks & Recreation and Glorybound Kids is joining to present a Children’s book live on stage at the Town of Camp Verde gym, 395 S. Main St., Camp Verde, 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 20.

For more information, contact the Camp Verde Community Library 928-554-8380 or email sheri@gloryboundpublishing.com.

Monthly food boxes available for Verde Valley seniors

Manzanita Outreach has expanded its Commodity Supplemental Food Program, also known as the Senior Food Box Program.

The food boxes contain canned items such as fruit, vegetables, meat or fish, bottled juice, shelf-stable milk, cheese, pasta or rice, dry beans or peanut butter and cereal.

Qualified Verde Valley seniors (age 60 and older who meet a monthly income requirement) may register and receive their monthly box at a drive-through at the Verde Valley Christian Church in Cottonwood.

Contact Manzanita Outreach’s CSFP Coordinator Donna Newcomb at 623-694-4796; ManzanitaOutreach.org.

Community Build Day scheduled for July 31

The City of Cottonwood Parks & Recreation Department’s future playground at Cottonwood Kids Park will be completed with a Community Build Day on July 31.

After completion of the Pick Your Park Campaign, the community voted and selected the playground design and colors they wanted. Now, the Parks & Recreation Department are once again inviting the public to join in the final efforts of constructing the new playground.

Members of the public are encouraged to participate in the Community Build Day where they can take part in completing many “finishing touches” on the playground. Those interested in participating will need to attend a volunteer preparation meeting prior to the build on July 28 at 5:30 p.m. in the Cottonwood Recreation Center.

For more information, please contact Jak Teel, Parks & Recreation Manager, at 928-639-3200 ext. 3208.