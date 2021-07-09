OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, July 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Cecil Adrian Tyner

Cecil Adrian Tyner

Cecil Adrian Tyner

Originally Published: July 9, 2021 9:56 p.m.

Cecil is a longtime resident of Clarkdale.

The family moved from Kansas to Arizona in 1958.

Cecil is survived by his wife of 78 years, Naoma Tyner. He is preceded in death by his son, Clifford Tyner; and surviving children, Kenneth Tyner, Richard Tyner, Rebecca Ellsworth, and daughter-in-law, Karen Tyner.

Cecil has 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Cecil is a WWII veteran, having served in the Navy aboard the USS Birmingham.

He retired from AT&T with 30 years of service in 1982. He built four homes in his life and continued his woodworking hobby into retirement. Cecil was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He was a longtime member of Mountain View United Methodist Church.

Information provided by family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Clarkdale’s Cecil and Naoma Tyner celebrate 75th wedding anniversary
Obituary: Cecil D. Bays 1951-2017
Obituary: Madison Lee Myers
Fritz Tabeling, 1922-2007
7/3/00

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News