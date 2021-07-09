Obituary: Cynthia J. A. Fobair, 1927 -2021
Cynthia J. A. Fobair, known by her friends and family as Joyce, 94, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on June 4, 2021 in Sedona, Arizona.
Joyce Fobair was born in Auckland, New Zealand on March 19, 1927. She married Irving Fobair (Bill) on July 5, 1949 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
In the early 1950’s, she worked for Dietze Music selling classical record albums. In late 1953, Bill and Joyce went to New Zealand, where Bill attended Canterbury Agricultural College.
When Joyce returned to the states in 1955, the couple lived in North Platte, Nebraska where Bill started employment with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Later, Bill worked for the U.S. Department of State which took Joyce to Africa in the 1980’s for ten years.
Joyce was an ACBL Life Master which was earned in over fifty years of playing bridge.
Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, Bill, who passed on February 16, 2018. Joyce is survived by her two sons, Ralph of Cottonwood, Arizona and Roger of Sedona, Arizona.
Her friends will remember her for her sweet disposition and caring attitude.
Information was provided by family.
