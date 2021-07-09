Obituary: Gloria Whatley, 1943 - 2021

Gloria Whatley, 77, of Clarkdale, Arizona went to be with the Lord July 1, 2021.

She was born in Colorado October 5, 1943. She is survived by her three daughters Yvonne Castillo of Modesto, Calif., Doreen Kendall of Lewisville, Texas, and Rhonda Castillo Varckette of Geneva, Ohio as well as five brothers, two sons-in-law, 14 grandkids and 19 great-grandchildren.

She loved fishing, camping, the Oakland Raiders, UFC and most of all her family. She will forever be in our hearts and on our minds.

Information was provided by Bueler Funeral Home.