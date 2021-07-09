Obituary: JoAnn (Joan) E. Evans, 1932 - 2021

JoAnn (Joan) E. Evans passed away peacefully in Jerome, AZ on March 24, 2021.

Joan was born September 16, 1932 in Laverne, OK to Velma and Herschel (Hank) Evans. She had four siblings: Russell, Allen (Hoot), Sula and Arley J. (Boog).

Joan graduated from Laverne High School in 1950 and graduated from Oklahoma State University with a BA in Education, she went on to earn her MA from Northern Arizona University.

A lifelong educator, she began her teaching career at the high school level in Englewood, Kansas. From there she moved to Elma, Washington and then to Buckley, Washington.

Relocating to Bagdad, Arizona and teaching at Bagdad High School for three years. In 1963 she moved to Jerome, Arizona and began teaching at Jerome High School.

Joan continued at Mingus Union High School where she devoted 25 years, retiring in 1989.

After retirement, Joan continued to teach business classes at Yavapai Community College. During her tenure she coached many sports and was instrumental as an advisor to the Mingus Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) where she led them to 13 state championships. Joan was very active in Haven United Methodist Church in Jerome, AZ and was instrumental in starting the Haven Food Pantry.

She was a longtime board member of the Jerome Historical Society. She was also a member of the Jerome Humane Society and ADK –Education Association. Joan’s love of history was evident when she co-authored the Jerome Cemetery book, “Gone But Not Forgotten.”

In honor of Joan’s love of education a scholarship fund has been created in her name at Mingus Union High School: Mingus Connection-Joan Evans Scholarship-c/o Steve Huson C.P.A. P.O. Box 1071 Clarkdale, AZ 86324.

A Celebration of Joan’s Life is planned for July 31st, 2021 (Saturday) in her yard from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Due to parking limitations, a shuttle from the Jerome High School building C will be available (every 15 minutes). Join us as we celebrate this remarkable woman.

Information was provided by friends and family.