Fri, July 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Patricia Carlene Denholm, 1945 - 2021

Patricia Carlene Denholm

Patricia Carlene Denholm

Originally Published: July 9, 2021 9:53 p.m.

Patricia Carlene Denholm, of Cottonwood, Arizona, was born on May 20, 1945 in Anderson, IN and entered into Heaven on June 27, 2021.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Tony; children, Ricky and Ronnie Michaelis and Rene and Tammy; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, Patty requested memorial donations to be made to Spirit of Martyrdom at spiritofmartyrdom.com.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Verde Community Church, 102 S. Willard Street in Cottonwood on Monday July 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.

