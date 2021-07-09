Obituary: Patricia Carlene Denholm, 1945 - 2021

Patricia Carlene Denholm, of Cottonwood, Arizona, was born on May 20, 1945 in Anderson, IN and entered into Heaven on June 27, 2021.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Tony; children, Ricky and Ronnie Michaelis and Rene and Tammy; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, Patty requested memorial donations to be made to Spirit of Martyrdom at spiritofmartyrdom.com.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Verde Community Church, 102 S. Willard Street in Cottonwood on Monday July 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.