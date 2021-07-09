Obituary: Patricia Carlene Denholm, 1945 - 2021
Patricia Carlene Denholm, of Cottonwood, Arizona, was born on May 20, 1945 in Anderson, IN and entered into Heaven on June 27, 2021.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Tony; children, Ricky and Ronnie Michaelis and Rene and Tammy; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, Patty requested memorial donations to be made to Spirit of Martyrdom at spiritofmartyrdom.com.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Verde Community Church, 102 S. Willard Street in Cottonwood on Monday July 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.
- Three Cottonwood residents killed in head-on collision
- Motorcyclist who died after accident identified
- Update: Tiger Fire passes 12,000 acres in size
- Catch 22: Several absconders sought by YCSO
- By the Bucket spaghetti is Cottonwood’s newest take-out
- Verde Valley still somewhat smoky as new fires flare near Prescott
- Obituary: Justin David Stratford, 1983-2021
- Body is found in ravine along SR89A in Cottonwood
- Sedona Chamber: Visitors should check out Clarkdale, Cottonwood
- COVID-19 delta variant begins to appear in Arizona
- Verde Valley surrounded by wildfires
- Rafael Fire ‘set’ status emerges as Prescott Forest preps for closure
- Cornville Fire at 1200 acres; evacuation orders lifted
- Backbone Fire burns west of Strawberry
- Two hiker deaths in Sedona area in 3-day span
- UPDATE: Agencies fight wildfire in Cornville area
- Woman's body found along Jerome hillside
- Rafael Fire near Perkinsville grows to 10,000 acres
- Body is found in ravine along SR89A in Cottonwood
- ASU students react to Ducey’s order blocking mask and vaccination policies
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: