Obituary: Richard L. Relation 1939 - 2021
Originally Published: July 9, 2021 9:44 p.m.
Richard L. Relation, 81, passed away June 23, 2021 at home.
He was born on October 22, 1939 in Albany, New York and was a pharmacist at Wal-Mart in Cottonwood for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Lana; daughter, Heather (Brian) Easton; two stepsons, Aaron and Justin; stepdaughter, Jaima and six grandchildren.
He will be forever in our hearts and dearly missed.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.
