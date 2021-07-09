OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, July 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Richard L. Relation 1939 - 2021

Originally Published: July 9, 2021 9:44 p.m.

Richard L. Relation, 81, passed away June 23, 2021 at home.

He was born on October 22, 1939 in Albany, New York and was a pharmacist at Wal-Mart in Cottonwood for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Lana; daughter, Heather (Brian) Easton; two stepsons, Aaron and Justin; stepdaughter, Jaima and six grandchildren.

He will be forever in our hearts and dearly missed.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Donald L. Clift, 1939-2020
Obituary: Lois L. Lombardi
Obituary: Naomi Ruth Bechtel 1939-2019
Obituary: Carl Mayo Colson, 1946-2021
James L. Darwin III 1939 - 2011

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News