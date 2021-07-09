Obituary: Richard L. Relation 1939 - 2021

Richard L. Relation, 81, passed away June 23, 2021 at home.

He was born on October 22, 1939 in Albany, New York and was a pharmacist at Wal-Mart in Cottonwood for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Lana; daughter, Heather (Brian) Easton; two stepsons, Aaron and Justin; stepdaughter, Jaima and six grandchildren.

He will be forever in our hearts and dearly missed.

