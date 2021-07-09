OFFERS
Subscribe Now
Obituary: William T. Kitterman, 1946 - 2021

William T. Kitterman

William T. Kitterman

Originally Published: July 9, 2021 10:09 p.m.

William T. Kitterman, 74, of Rimrock Arizona, passed away unexpectedly on June 8, 2021, at the Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood, Arizona.

William was born Aug. 8 1946, in Larned, Kansas to Ivan and Laversa Kitterman.

Bill is survived by his wife, Rose Kitterman; his brothers, Ted and Larry; his children which include his son, Scott Kitterman and his wife, Cathy Kitterman, daughters, Vicki Kitterman and Krista Federle and her husband, Brad Federle, stepson, Christopher Flatebo and stepdaughter, Audria Santistevens. He is also survived by many grandchildren.

A memorial of Bill’s life will be held Sept. 18, 2021, 4 p.m., at Beaver Creek Baptist Church, 3705 E Beaver Creek Rd, Rimrock, AZ 86335.

Condolences may be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information was provided by Bueler Funeral Home.

