Sedona Film Festival partners with Phillip England Center for ‘Best of Fest’ series

The Sedona International Film Festival is partnering with Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts Foundation to bring movies to Camp Verde.

The program will kick off with a “Best of Fest” series — featuring three of the award-winning films from the recent Sedona Film Festival — July 16-18 at the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts.

Featured films will include: “Voodoo Macbeth”, “The Cave” and “Queen Bees.”

VOODOO MACBETH, Friday, July 16, 7 p.m.

“Voodoo Macbeth” won two awards at the Sedona Film Festival, including the top “Best of Fest” Audience Choice Award and the Directors’ Choice Indie Spirit Award.

The film is based on the true story of the attempt by Orson Welles to stage the first all-black cast performing Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

In 1936, America is in the midst of The Great Depression, and millions of unemployed are struggling to survive.

Still, Harlem’s Lafayette Theater continues operations and is the most active Negro Theater unit of the Federal Theater Project, a New Deal program funding live artist performance and designed to boost employment.

Led by Rose McClendon and John Houseman, the company challenges conventional perspectives of Black theater by producing their first classical production.

Houseman hires the inexperienced, boisterous, and arrogant 20-year-old Orson Welles to direct the first all-Black cast performing Shakespeare’s Macbeth. Welles, determined to create shockwaves with his first professional stage play, radically adapts Macbeth by shifting the setting from medieval Scotland to 19th century Haiti.

Welles struggles to bring his career-launching vision to life while balancing an amateur cast, distressed marriage, political interference, and protests fueled by the skepticism of the Black community.

Inspired by actual events, and created by a group of 8 writers and 10 directors who collaborated as students at the University of Southern California, “Voodoo Macbeth” tells the story of a long-forgotten Black theater landmark that launched a film legend’s directing career.

THE CAVE, Saturday, July 17, 7 p.m.

“The Cave” is the winner of the Directors’ Choice Best Humanitarian Film Award at the Sedona Film Festival.

The film features the rescue mission that gripped the world.

“The Cave” is a Thai film that tells the story of the incredible rescue of the “Wild Boars” Soccer Team

It’s the tale of how 12 boys and their coach who in July 2018 casually set off to explore Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand and were inescapably trapped by sudden monsoon floodwaters.

Against all the odds, hastily assembled teams of heroic and selfless cave divers and responders rushed to the site from around the world and saved all the boys and coach after 9 days during which no one knew if they were alive or dead.

“The Cave” delves into the deep spiritual and cultural resonance the event had on the Thai people, as well as on the millions worldwide transfixed to the story and hoping for a miracle.

QUEEN BEES, Sunday, July 18, 3 p.m.

“Queen Bees” was the highest-rated film by the audience at the recent Sedona International Film Festival, where it earned the Audience Choice Best Comedy Award.

The film boasts an award-winning, stellar ensemble cast, including Ellen Burstyn, James Caan, Ann-Margret, Loretta Devine, Jane Curtin and Christopher Lloyd.

“Queen Bees” is a comedy about the young at heart.

While her house undergoes repairs, fiercely independent senior Helen (Academy Award-winner Ellen Burstyn) moves into a nearby retirement community — just temporarily.

Once behind the doors of Pine Grove Senior Community, she encounters lusty widows, cutthroat bridge tournaments and a hotbed of bullying “mean girls,” the likes of which she hasn’t encountered since high school, all of which leaves her yearning for the solitude of home.

But somewhere between flower arranging and water aerobics Helen discovers that it’s never too late to make new friends and perhaps even find a new love.

The “Best of Fest” Series will show at Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts in Camp Verde July 16-18.

Tickets for each show are $12 general admission and $9.00 for Film Festival members.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at SedonaFilmFestival.org.

The Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts is located at 210 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde.