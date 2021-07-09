Tiger Fire, at 15,000 acres, keeps pushing smoke into Verde

YAVAPAI COUNTY — Even with two large wildfires near the Verde Valley almost completely contained, smoke from a newer blaze in the southern part of the county continued to affect air quality this week.

While Arizona Department of Environmental Quality numbers from its Camp Verde tracking station don’t track outside the “good” quality range, the amount of portable particulates has spiked each morning since the Tiger Fire began near Crown King on June 30. Conversely, the smell and sight of smoke in Camp Verde, Rimrock and Cornville has seemed worse in the afternoons.

Friday, the lightning-caused Tiger Fire was 29% contained and had consumed about 15,000 acres on rugged land south of Prescott and Prescott Valley.

The Rafael Fire, which charred 78,000 acres northwest of Sedona, and the Backbone Fire, which burned more than 40,000 acres between Camp Verde and Strawberry and Pine, are both beyond 95% containment.

Tiger Fire

The fire - burning 11 miles east of Crown King, reaching 13,175 acres - crossed a management action point Wednesday afternoon, which prompted the Incident Management Team to recommend to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office that Crown King be alerted that their evacuation status has changed from “Ready” to “Set.”

For public information, call 928-925-1111 or email 2021.tiger@firenet.gov.

The fire, which started June 30, has 361 fire personnel working it.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

There were community meetings most nights this week on Facebook.com, live and recorded, with the incident commander and operations, at 8 p.m. on the Prescott National Forest Facebook page.

ROAD CLOSURES

At the request of the incident management team, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office closed the Crown King Road (County Road 59) between Crown King and Cleator, on July 7, except for assigned fire-related personnel and residents with identification.

Crown King Road was closed for the safety of firefighters using heavy equipment working in the closure area along County Road 59. The Bumblebee Road remains closed from Black Canyon City to the junction of county roads 179 and 178.

With the community of Crown King in a “set” status, the town is now closed to the public. Residents will be allowed only in and out.

A new map of a closure area, which went into effect Friday morning, is posted to the Prescott Forest’s social media pages.

ACTIVITY

The Tiger Fire was very active Wednesday. On the north and western perimeter of the fire, the continued high temperatures and low humidity combined with burnout operations north and south along the 52 road in the vicinity of the wilderness boundary, produced a large amount of smoke during the afternoon.

Other smoke columns within the fire perimeter were more visible as unburned pockets of fuel on the interior of the fire were consumed.

Crews continued to prepare the Crown King Road (County Road 59) for a possible contingency firing operation between Cleator and Crown King, should conditions require that tactic in coming days. Other crews worked patrolling, extinguishing hotspots, and securing the eastern perimeter of the fire.

WEATHER

Forecasts call for slightly less hot and dry weather with a slight chance of thunderstorms Thursday along with the accompanying threat of gusty outflow winds.

According to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, smoke is generally forecast to rise and disperse toward the east-southeast, with light to very brief moderate smoke impacts possible to areas in and around the southeast portion of the Verde Valley.

Smoke over Phoenix is forecast to remain well elevated off the ground. Overnight, smoke may drain into Lake Pleasant, Black Canyon City, and Cordes Lakes; however, impacts are forecast to be light.

Thunderstorms each afternoon, resulting in strong gusty winds, could push smoke in any direction.

EVACUATIONS

Presently the communities of Cleator and portions of Black Canyon City are in “READY” status. Crown King and the Lorena Gulch Cabins are in “SET” status, and Horsethief Basin is in “GO” status in accordance with Arizona’s Ready-Set-Go Program, https://ein.az.gov/ready-set-go.

FOREST CLOSURES

Arizona’s publicly managed lands are in widely different levels of closure/restrictions. Those planning to visit Arizona’s outdoors should consult appropriate land management agency websites immediately prior to planning a trip to determine current restrictions and emergency fire area closures.

A new closure order affecting a larger portion of the Bradshaw Ranger District surrounding the Tiger Fire was put into effect Friday.

This closure affects all lands, roads and trails within the boundary shown on the map below.

Visit https://wildlandfire.az.gov/fire-restrictions for current restrictions.

INFORMATION

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7595/.

Prescott National Forest - Facebook: www.facebook.com/PrescottNF.

Prescott National Forest - Twitter: twitter.com/PrescottNF.

Information provided by the Incident Command on the fire and the Prescott National Forest.