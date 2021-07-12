Back-to-school book sale July 30-31 at Clark Memorial Clubhouse
The Friends of Clark Memorial Library will host a back-to-school book sale Friday and Saturday, July 30-31, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the Ladies Lounge of the Clark Memorial Clubhouse.
Find your favorite authors and discover new ones. Contemporary novels, literary classics, art and travel, biography, history and politics, philosophy and spiritual guides, children’s and young adult books and much more will be available during the two-day Book Sale.
All proceeds go to further the mission of the Friends of Clark Memorial Library, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting the library.
For more information about the Friends visit http://friendsofcml.org/.
The Ladies Lounge/Clark Memorial Clubhouse is located at 19 N. Ninth St. in the Clarkdale Town Center (NE corner of Main & 9th Streets).
