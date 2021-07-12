OFFERS
Mon, July 12
Back-to-school book sale July 30-31 at Clark Memorial Clubhouse

From left: Henry Melody, Board Members Ron Clark and Linda Dettman, volunteer Carol Cain and Board member Sybil Malinowski Melody enjoying recent Clark Memorial Library event at the Clarkdale Gazebo Park. Photo courtesy of David Perrell.

Originally Published: July 12, 2021 10:23 a.m.

The Friends of Clark Memorial Library will host a back-to-school book sale Friday and Saturday, July 30-31, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the Ladies Lounge of the Clark Memorial Clubhouse.

Find your favorite authors and discover new ones. Contemporary novels, literary classics, art and travel, biography, history and politics, philosophy and spiritual guides, children’s and young adult books and much more will be available during the two-day Book Sale.

All proceeds go to further the mission of the Friends of Clark Memorial Library, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting the library.

For more information about the Friends visit http://friendsofcml.org/.

The Ladies Lounge/Clark Memorial Clubhouse is located at 19 N. Ninth St. in the Clarkdale Town Center (NE corner of Main & 9th Streets).

