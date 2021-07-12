K9 helps deputies locate large cache of narcotics

CORDES JUNCTION — Wednesday, July 7, a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K9 helped deputies detect a large quantity of narcotics during a traffic stop, according to a news release.

While conducting traffic enforcement along I-17 in Cordes Junction area, deputies stopped a semi transporting a load of cars near Cordes Junction for equipment violations.

During the traffic stop, the deputy noticed some inconsistencies and used his K9 to search the cars that were being transported.

The dog alerted to one of the vehicles on the semi. Inside deputies discovered 203 pounds of packaged methamphetamine and 28,000 fentanyl pills inside a toolbox, located in the back of a van that was on the semi, YCSO said.

“We know drug traffickers like to get creative, but this is just an example of how nothing gets past our deputies or our dogs,” said Sheriff David Rhodes. “I want to thank these deputies for their dedication to protecting the citizens of Yavapai County, their vigilance and training helped take these dangerous drugs off our streets and prevented them from trickling across the rest of our nation.”

There was no mention in the news release of the driver or whether there were passengers.

YCSO said it’s an active investigation and no arrests have been made.

Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking, or PANT, the multi-agency task force charged with drug enforcement within Yavapai County, has been assigned to the case.