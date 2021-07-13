CDC releases COVID-19 back-to-school guidance

Students go back to school in about a month and there are still many questions about what COVID-19 protocols will look like. Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance on COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools. The CDC stresses students benefit from in-person learning and safely returning to in-person instruction in the fall is a priority.



During the pandemic, CDC directives have helped influence school safety decisions. They are recommending removing prevention strategies one at a time, so it can be easily monitored if virus cases increase. With vaccines only available for people ages 12 and older, a large proportion of school-age children are unprotected.

Schools need to remain transparent with families, staff and the community about the process and take steps to promote vaccinations for staff and students over 12. However, they recommend masks should be worn indoors by all individuals (age 2 and older) who are not fully vaccinated, and the guidance is not a mandate.

In his recent rescinding of 25 COVID-19 pandemic-related Executive Orders, Governor Ducey stated, “Notwithstanding any other law or order, a county, city, town, school district governing board or charter school governing body may not require the use of face coverings by students or staff during school hours and on school property; and a school district or charter school may not require a student or teacher to receive a vaccine for COVID-19 or to wear a face covering to participate in in-person instruction.”

Yavapai County has tested 124,994 residents for COVID-19 with 19,807 positive cases and 531 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.



Arizona COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May, 2020.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June, 2020.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July, 2020.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August, 2020.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September, 2020.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October, 2020.

-89,658 cases and 733 deaths in November, 2020.

-197,887 cases and 2,340 deaths in December 2020.

-231,878 cases and 4,109 deaths in January 2021.

-55,676 cases and 2,855 deaths in February 2021.

-23,749 cases and 974 deaths in March 2021.

-21,195 cases and 347 deaths in April 2021.

-16,730 cases and 271 deaths in May 2021.

-13,893 cases and 321 deaths in June 2021.

-So far in July, 6,559 cases and 116 deaths.



Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month

-May 2020: 415 new cases each day.

-June 2020: 2,130 new cases each day.

-July 2020: 2,997 new cases each day.

-August 2020: 816 new cases each day.

-September 2020: 545 new cases each day.

-October 2020: 910 new cases each day.

-November 2020: 2,988 new cases each day.

-December 2020: 6,383 new cases each day.

-January 2021: 7,479 new cases each day.

-February 2021: 1,988 new cases each day.

-March 2021: 766 new cases each day.

-April 2021: 706 new cases each day.

-May 2021: 539 new cases each day

-June 2021: 463 new cases each day.

-So far in July, 546 new cases each day.



Back-to-school immunizations

Yavapai County Community Health Services will offer appointments for back-to-school vaccinations for the upcoming school year in in Cottonwood on Tuesdays, Aug. 17, 24 and 31. Call 928-771-3321 to make an appointment.



Parents will need to bring their children’s shot records and check with their doctor to make sure the records are up to date.

To learn more about immunization requirements in Arizona, see this link: https://education.azgovernor.gov/edu/arizona-school-immunization-requirements. For uninsured children, there is an administration fee of $20 per child receiving vaccines.

The administration fees can be waived under certain circumstances. YCCHS will bill for insurance. Parental consent is required to administer the shots to children under the age of 18.

