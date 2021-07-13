Children’s fun book event in Camp Verde

Celebrate the end of summer with a Book Alive Presentation. This free-of-charge event is for all children ages 3-7.

It’s an interactive presentation of a local author’s book, “My First Day of School.” Karna Peck’s book teaches to be more aware of other children who are less fortunate.

Children will be invited to get on the bus and join in the fun. Be sure to bring your camera -- because the props are amazing and the photos will be timeless. The event will be directed by Sheri Hauser.

Camp Verde Children’s Library, Camp Verde Parks & Recreation and Glorybound Kids is joining to present a Childrenwww’s book live on stage at the Town of Camp Verde gym, 395 S. Main St., Camp Verde, 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 20.

For more information, contact the Camp Verde Community Library 928-554-8380 or email sheri@gloryboundpublishing.com.