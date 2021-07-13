Community Build Day scheduled for July 31

The City of Cottonwood Parks & Recreation Department’s future playground at Cottonwood Kids Park will be completed with a Community Build Day on July 31.

After completion of the Pick Your Park Campaign, the community voted and selected the playground design and colors they wanted. Now, the Parks & Recreation Department are once again inviting the public to join in the final efforts of constructing the new playground.

Members of the public are encouraged to participate in the Community Build Day where they can take part in completing many “finishing touches” on the playground. Those interested in participating will need to attend a volunteer preparation meeting prior to the build on July 28 at 5:30 p.m. in the Cottonwood Recreation Center.

For more information, please contact the Jak Teel, Parks & Recreation Manager, at 928-639-3200 ext. 3208.