Jerry McFarland, Dan Vega at Bella Vita this weekend

Friday, July 16, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., the gifted and talented singer/songwriter Jerry McFarland will perform at Bella Vita Ristorante.

McFarland is a consummate and life-long professional musician with many years of entertainment under his belt.

His guitar playing is crisp and virtuosic, blending perfectly with his rich and engaging voice.

He involves the audience in his performance, taking requests for songs dating back from the 40s to now.

Saturday, July 17, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Bella Vita Ristorante features the talents of local musician and solo performer Dan Vega.

A true troubadour, Vega defines what a singer/songwriter should be.

Skilled on the guitar and gifted with a golden voice, Vega is one of Sedona’s most sought after musicians.

His rich voice combines with his effortless guitar playing to create a mesmerizing ambiance that goes perfectly with any fine-dining experience.

He is a consummate professional with a great local following who always gives his best at every performance.

The restaurant is located at 6701 West State Route 89A. For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit www.bellavitarestaurant.com or call 928-282-4540.