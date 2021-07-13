Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ returns July 18

The Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company’s modern and passionate staging of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy, “Romeo and Juliet,” returns to the big screen this summer.

The Sedona International Film Festival hosts the high-definition presentation on Sunday, July 18 at 3 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

A production with pulsating energy starring Richard Madden as Romeo and Lily James as Juliet, with Sir Derek Jacobi as Mercutio and Meera Syal as The Nurse, this is a heartbreaking tale of forbidden love where the longstanding feud between Verona’s Montague and Capulet families brings about devastating consequences for two young lovers caught in the conflict.

Directed with seriousness and opulence by Sir Kenneth Branagh and Rob Ashford, “Romeo and Juliet” was the fifth play in the inaugural Plays at the Garrick season and filmed for the big screen in black and white CinemaScope.

Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members.

Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.