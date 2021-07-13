Police seek public’s help in locating alleged sex offender

Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for your help in finding Jefferson E Perales.

Aug. 23, 2015, Perales is accused of arranging to meet a girl he believed to be 16 years old for sex in the Sedona area. Perales met the girl at a Sedona Hotel and offered $80 for sexual intercourse. He was subsequently arrested.

Perales has since failed to appear in court. He now has a nationwide extraditable warrant with a $100,000 bond for child prostitution.

Perales is described as a 34-year-old Hispanic male, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was on White Bear Road in Sedona.

If you have information that leads to the arrest of Perales you could earn a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com.