Sedona Arts Academy opens summer art exhibit

The Sedona Arts Academy has announced the second in its ongoing series of art shows celebrating the visual artists of the Verde Valley.

Building on the great success of the inaugural exhibit in March, the current show features an extraordinary range of fine pieces from gifted local artists, including several whose work has not previously been shown in the area.

The show runs until Oct. 13 and is open week days from noon to 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

The public is also invited to meet the artists at a congenial artist’s reception on Friday, July 16, 6-8 p.m. The Academy’s exhibit space is located just south of Rotten Johnny’s Pizza in the Collective Sedona, at 7000 State Route 179 in the Village of Oak Creek. COVID-19 precautions are always in effect for everyone who enters the space.

The artists exhibiting in this show represent a wide range of backgrounds and interests, and their diversity is reflected in the range of pieces on display.

For example photographer Jack Ross was introduced to photography by his father, Bill Ross, a WW II Navy photographer. Jack’s Dad taught him the ropes in their basement photo lab. Following his Naval Aviation career Jack flew the world as a Delta Airlines Captain and picked up the camera again capturing images throughout his 29 years at Delta. Jack also became involved with his wife Camilla’s theater company, Emerson Theater Collaborative, helping to document many performances.

Sedona artist Janice Davis was awestruck in her youth by an original Van Gogh and realized at that moment she would be painting for the rest of her life. She embraces the abstract in her exploration of the medium of oils and is always trying something new - especially as inspired by Sedona landscapes.

Cathy Knisley has been exploring different painting media, from oil to watercolor. After discovering fluid acrylic art, she embarked into the world of abstract art, including experimental and contemporary design.

Aspiration requires exploration. Combination and evolution of various methods has enabled a complexity of expression and imagination that projects endless options for interpretation.

By using various embellishments in her acrylic artwork, new dimensions have emerged for Cathy. Imagine…Cathy creates at her workshop: Studios at the Rock, in Rimrock.

Wood turner Keith Knisley has honed his skills and designs over many years, and the beauty and sophistication of his works has advanced proportionately. His bowls are turned from a variety of reclaimed trees, and his finial ornaments incorporate both domestic and exotic woods. A variety of finishes enhance the artistry and durability of his superb creations.

Bob Shuman is a passionate believer in the power of landscape photography — not just to please the eye, but to instill in all of us a deep reverence for nature. Viewers of his work will surely feel this reverence, especially in the photographs of his favorite subject — the red rocks of Arizona.

The Academy’s Art Exhibition Program welcomes participation by visual artists of all ages and experience levels from throughout the Verde Valley.

There is no jury process; any artist who applies and who is able to abide by the SAA’s Artist Agreement and Terms and Conditions will be included in a show when space permits.

Verde Valley artists who would like to exhibit at this venue in a future show are encouraged to request the application package from Jack Ross at Sedonaartsacademy@gmail.com