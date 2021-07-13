Sedona Film Festival presents encore of ‘Elsa & Fred’

The Sedona International Film Festival will present a “Festival Flashback” of “Elsa & Fred” on Monday, July 19 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Elsa & Fred” features an all-star, award-winning ensemble cast, including Shirley MacLaine, Christopher Plummer, Marcia Gay Harden, George Segal and James Brolin.

“Elsa & Fred” is the story of two people who, at the end of the road, discover that it’s never too late to love.

After losing his wife, Fred (Christopher Plummer) feels disturbed, confused and alone, so his daughter (Marcia Gay Harden) helps move him into a small apartment where he meets Elsa (Shirley MacLaine). From that moment on, everything changes.

Elsa bursts into Fred s life like a whirlwind, determined to teach him that the time he has left to live — be it more or less — is precious and that he should enjoy it as he pleases.

“Elsa & Fred” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, July 19 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.