Sedona Film Festival presents ‘Mama Weed’ July 16-22

The Sedona International Film Festival will present the Sedona premiere of the acclaimed new French crime caper “Mama Weed” showing July 16-22 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

A translator with the Paris police finds herself in possession of a huge store of hash, the insider knowledge required to move it and an unexpected flair for the danger that ensues.

A French-Arabic translator for the Paris police anti-narcotics unit, Patience Portefeux (Isabelle Huppert) interprets the daily calls and conversations between the city’s biggest drug dealers. In the evenings, she looks in on her aging mother at the long-term care facility where she is months behind in paying the bills.

When she overhears the son of one of her mother’s nurses on the wiretap at work, Patience is moved to protect him. But her involvement in his business quickly escalates and she finds herself in possession of a huge store of hash and the insider knowledge required to move it.

With her newly adopted retired police dog at her side, Patience transforms into Mama Weed, a savvy saleswoman capitalizing on her field experience to earn the extra income she so desperately needs while doing her best to stay one step ahead of her colleagues at the precinct.

Based on “The Godmother” — the acclaimed novel by Hannelore Cayre — and nominated for a Best Adapted Screenplay César Award, “Mama Weed” is a clever French crime caper featuring an impeccably charming performance from the legendary Isabelle Huppert.

“Mama Weed” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre July 16-22. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, July 16 and 17; and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, July 20, 21 and 22.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.