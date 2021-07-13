Sedona Marine Corp League golf tournament Sept. 4

The Sedona detachment of the Marine Corps League and Sedona Area Veteran & Community Outreach Corp. will host their annual golf fundraising event Sept. 4 at the Oakcreek Country Club in the Village of Oak Creek.

Held annually, the event is their largest fundraiser of the year.

The format is a four-person scramble which makes for an enjoyable and low-pressure round of golf.

Prizes are awarded to the first, second and third place teams. In addition, there are dozens of silent auction items and the chance to win $10,000 if you score a hole in one.

The cost to enter the event is $65 for Oak Creek Country Club members and $130 if you are non-members.

If you would like to participate but don’t have a four-person team, they will make sure there is a team for you to play with.

Of course, ladies are invited and encouraged to participate. Entry fee includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, a golfer goodie bag and lunch.

All of the funds earned by the Marine Corps League/SAVCO goes towards the organizations main causes such as Toys for Tots, 89 Flags on 89A, Marines Assisting Marines, the VA hospital in Prescott, Memorial Day services, scholarships for local high school graduates, the Welcome Home Viet Nam Vet Program and local groups including the Boy Scouts and the Civil Air Patrol.

If you’re not a golfer but would like to contribute to this event, hole sponsorships are available for $75, which will provide the donor with a full color 18”X24” sign on the course.

Gift certificates or raffle items can also be donated.

If you’d like to participate in any way, please reach out to Gordie Garvey @ 802 279-9434, Dave Fanning @ 303 981-7306 or Al Coxe @ 719 237-0529