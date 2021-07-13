Verde Valley to see uptick in monsoon activity this week, weather service says

COTTONWOOD — Monsoon activity in the Verde Valley may start to ratchet up this week, according to the National Weather Service out of Flagstaff.

Residents Wednesday are expected to see a high temperature of 95 but a 70% chance of late thunderstorms as the Cottonwood continues to deal with low-to-mid 90s weather on a daily basis.

“Over the next week we are expecting a lot of monsoon activity, and we’re expecting temperatures to cool down,” NWS meteorologist Carter Humphries said Monday in a phone interview with the Independent.

Thursday brings a 50% chance of thunderstorms, while Friday and Saturday fall in around 20%.

Although Cottonwood hasn’t experienced temperatures like 2016 that brought a record 117 to Tuzigoot National Monument, the consistent 95-degree plus forecast hasn’t let up.

That’s been the case for much of northern Arizona, Humphries said, adding that even Flagstaff hit 96 last week, approaching the all-time record of 97.

“It’s really been warm,” Humphries said.

Normal temperatures this time of year in Cottonwood are 102 for a high and 67 for a low, according to the NOAA Regional Climate Center ACIS program. The hottest July 14 on record for Cottonwood is 113 degrees, while the record lowest was 55 on July 14 in 1952.

