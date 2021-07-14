Arizona documents 1,945 new COVID-19 cases

For the first time since March 1, the Arizona Department of Health Services has reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases documented in a 24-hour reporting period.

The Wednesday morning ADHS report shows 1,945 new cases of coronavirus in Arizona, combined with 21 deaths.

Since testing began in January 2020, ADHS has documented 903,851 COVID-19 cases in Arizona; 18,076 Arizonans have died from COVID-19.

Wednesday’s spike in new cases pushes the state’s daily average for new cases to 645 per day for July, the highest daily average since April.



Arizona COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May, 2020.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June, 2020.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July, 2020.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August, 2020.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September, 2020.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October, 2020.

-89,658 cases and 733 deaths in November, 2020.

-197,887 cases and 2,340 deaths in December 2020.

-231,878 cases and 4,109 deaths in January 2021.

-55,676 cases and 2,855 deaths in February 2021.

-23,749 cases and 974 deaths in March 2021.

-21,195 cases and 347 deaths in April 2021.

-16,730 cases and 271 deaths in May 2021.

-13,893 cases and 321 deaths in June 2021.

-So far in July, 8,504 cases and 137 deaths.



Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month

-May 2020: 415 new cases each day.

-June 2020: 2,130 new cases each day.

-July 2020: 2,997 new cases each day.

-August 2020: 816 new cases each day.

-September 2020: 545 new cases each day.

-October 2020: 910 new cases each day.

-November 2020: 2,988 new cases each day.

-December 2020: 6,383 new cases each day.

-January 2021: 7,479 new cases each day.

-February 2021: 1,988 new cases each day.

-March 2021: 766 new cases each day.

-April 2021: 706 new cases each day.

-May 2021: 539 new cases each day

-June 2021: 463 new cases each day.

-So far in July, 654 new cases each day.



Yavapai County Update

With more than 130 COVID-19 cases reported in Yavapai County since July 9, county leadership is very concerned for the welfare of its citizens. Community mitigation measures have been relaxed, but the virus is still prevalent in our communities.

Leslie Horton, director of Yavapai County Community Health Services, said, “Many people would like to believe that COVID-19 is behind us, however it is still very much here, and it’s spread has created a substantial increase in illness as well as hospitalizations this week. If you have not yet been vaccinated, please consider doing so today. We still need to do our best to protect those most vulnerable in our communities and to work together to stop the spread of Covid-19.”

According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker, Yavapai County stands at 35.1% fully vaccinated, and 43.8% having at least one dose with substantial community transmission. People who are unvaccinated or under vaccinated are at risk.

With the delta strain of the virus now circulating in Arizona, the symptoms are a little different than the original strain. It may seem like a very bad cold – and it is very contagious. The concern is that these symptoms could be brushed off as just a cold. If you are not feeling well, please stay home and take care of yourself, and stay in touch with your doctor.

Patients who suspect they have symptoms of COVID-19 and plan to go to the doctor’s office or urgent care, make sure to call ahead so they can prepare for you.

Many local clinics have protocols in place for people with potentially infectious illnesses, and they want to avoid exposing other patients at the facility. The same is true for anyone who does go to the emergency room and is showing COVID-19 symptoms.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. cumulative caseload at 34.8 million Wednesday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 623,000.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still trails the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and at least 50 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

There has been an estimated 188 million cases worldwide cumulatively, with 4.07 million deaths

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

July 14, 2021 – 903,851 cases and 18.076 deaths.

June 1, 2021 – 881,454 cases and 17,628 deaths.



May 1, 2021 – 863,571 cases and 17,338 deaths.

April 1, 2021 – 842,192 cases and 16,977 deaths.

March 1, 2021 – 817,821 cases and 15,979 deaths.

Jan. 31, 2021 – 762,145 cases and 13,124 deaths.

Jan. 22, 2021 – 708,041 cases and 12,001 deaths.

Jan. 15, 2021 – 658,186 cases and 11,040 deaths.

Dec. 31, 2020 – 530,267 cases, 9,015 deaths.

Jan. 26, 2020 - First confirmed Arizona case.