Drivers should plan for lane restrictions on I-40 in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF – Drivers along Interstate 40 through Flagstaff should be aware of around-the-clock lane restrictions while the Arizona Department of Transportation continues projects to improve the much-traveled highway.

Crews continue to work on replacing pavement on 10 miles of I-40 from the I-17 interchange east to Walnut Canyon Road. Eastbound I-40 is currently narrowed to one lane between I-17 and Butler Avenue through the evening of Friday, July 16.

Next week, eastbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane between Butler Avenue and Country Club Drive.

“ADOT’s paving work in northern Arizona has a fairly narrow time window when it can be done. One of the most important elements for pavement preservation is having the right temperature range and sufficient sunshine,” an ADOT news release stated Wednesday, July 14. “The repaving work is scheduled through the end of August, after which the project will continue on with bridge and other incidental work requiring nighttime lane restrictions through fall before going into winter shutdown. Paving work will resume next spring.”

On the west end of Flagstaff along I-40, ADOT is replacing the I-40 bridges that pass over Business 40 which connects to Historic Route 66. Traffic is narrowed to one lane in each direction while crews work to replace half of each bridge at a time.

“Right now, vehicles are using the right-hand lanes to move through the work zone, but an upcoming traffic switch will move traffic to the left-hand lanes in a couple of weeks,” a news release stated. “This will allow crews who are finishing up reconstruction of the inside lanes of the bridges to begin rebuilding the outside lanes. Two lanes in each direction of I-40 are scheduled to be open in the fall when the project goes into winter hiatus.

The nature of these projects require lane restrictions to be in place around the clock. Drivers should plan accordingly. While ADOT does encourage alternate routes where possible, truckers should avoid Forest Service roads as those dirt roads are not designed to carry large 80,000-pound vehicles.

All of this work helps extend the life of I-40, a key corridor through northern Arizona. ADOT has spent $275 million over the last five years to improve pavement and bridges along the 360-mile I-40 corridor.

For more information on these projects, visit azdot.gov/projects and click on the Northcentral District.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.