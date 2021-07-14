Firefighters quickly contain wildfire near cement plant in Clarkdale
Originally Published: July 14, 2021 12:59 p.m.
Most Read
- Three Cottonwood residents killed in head-on collision
- Camp Verde man, 30, found dead under bridge
- By the Bucket spaghetti is Cottonwood’s newest take-out
- Update: Tiger Fire passes 12,000 acres in size
- New Jerome store is like a trip around the world
- Former wrestling coach to be sentenced for sex crimes
- Verde Valley to see uptick in monsoon activity this week, weather service says
- COVID-19 delta variant begins to appear in Arizona
- Motorcyclist who died after accident identified
- Body is found in ravine along SR89A in Cottonwood
- Verde Valley surrounded by wildfires
- Rafael Fire ‘set’ status emerges as Prescott Forest preps for closure
- Cornville Fire at 1200 acres; evacuation orders lifted
- Backbone Fire burns west of Strawberry
- Two hiker deaths in Sedona area in 3-day span
- Woman's body found along Jerome hillside
- Three Cottonwood residents killed in head-on collision
- Body is found in ravine along SR89A in Cottonwood
- Camp Verde man, 30, found dead under bridge
- Rafael Fire near Perkinsville grows to 10,000 acres
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: