Commentary: Digital payment apps ripe for fraud, scams
Ed Mierzwinski: MY TURN
Originally Published: July 16, 2021 11:09 a.m.
Most Read
- Camp Verde man, 30, found dead under bridge
- Three Cottonwood residents killed in head-on collision
- Verde Valley to see uptick in monsoon activity this week, weather service says
- New Jerome store is like a trip around the world
- Former wrestling coach to be sentenced for sex crimes
- By the Bucket spaghetti is Cottonwood’s newest take-out
- Tiger Fire activity declines; Buzzard Fire ignites south of Prescott
- Obituary: JoAnn (Joan) E. Evans, 1932 - 2021
- Body is found in ravine along SR89A in Cottonwood
- Obituary: Barbara Rasmussen, 1959 - 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: