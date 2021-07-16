OFFERS
Obituary: Lee Gorby, 1952-2021

Lee Gorby

Lee Gorby

Originally Published: July 16, 2021 4:11 p.m.

Lee Gorby, 68, chemist, bicycle enthusiast, and recreational league basketball all-star, passed away peacefully July 2, 2021 at his home in Cottonwood, Arizona.

Lee was born in Morris, Illinois November 22, 1952 to Oliver and Gloria Gorby. Lee graduated from West Fargo High School, where his love of softball and basketball started. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from North Dakota State University and went on to earn a Master of Science from the University of Montana. He moved to Cottonwood in 1981 to begin his career at the Phoenix Cement Company.

Lee had a passion for history, sports, rock music and the outdoors. He could be seen riding his bike daily around Cottonwood and was recognized by Dead Horse Ranch State Park for riding his bike 365 consecutive days, rain or shine on the Thunder Loop. Known as the General in the city recreational basketball league, he was always ready to share his love for the game.

Lee is survived by his loving wife and partner of 28 years, Yolanda; stepdaughters Natalie, Stephanie and Angela; mother Gloria; brother Philip and his wife Lesley, brother Andrew; nieces Ashley and Haley.

He was a very special and humble human being who touched so many lives. His family will miss him terribly. A Celebration Of Life will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021 from 1:00pm - 5:00 pm at the Cottonwood Club House, 805 N. Main Street, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

In remembrance of Lee Gorby’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the following organizations: Friends of the Verde River, Old Town Mission, Angie’s House, Steps to Recovery Homes, Buena Vista Children’s Services, Verde Valley Military Service Park.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

