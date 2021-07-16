OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, July 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Photo: Arizona Flywheeler group donates funds to school agriculture program

Arizona Flywheeler President Gary Covert, accompanied by members Ginny and Steve Rench, donated a check for $1,000 on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, to support the purchase of a High Tunnel Greenhouse for the Oak Creek School agriculture program garden. In photo are, front row: Superintendent Steve King, Ginny Rench, Gary Covert, Lyndsay Ludden, Naya Persaud. Back row: Steve Rench and Tom Coultas. “We like to support local agricultural school programs in line with our club’s purpose,” Covert said. Accepting the donation was Lyndsay Ludden, agricultural education teacher accompanied by Principal Naya Persaud. In addition, the Flywheelers presented Persaud (on behalf of the four K-8 schools) new U.S. and Arizona flags for the coming school year. (Arizona Flywheeler/Courtesy)

Arizona Flywheeler President Gary Covert, accompanied by members Ginny and Steve Rench, donated a check for $1,000 on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, to support the purchase of a High Tunnel Greenhouse for the Oak Creek School agriculture program garden. In photo are, front row: Superintendent Steve King, Ginny Rench, Gary Covert, Lyndsay Ludden, Naya Persaud. Back row: Steve Rench and Tom Coultas. “We like to support local agricultural school programs in line with our club’s purpose,” Covert said. Accepting the donation was Lyndsay Ludden, agricultural education teacher accompanied by Principal Naya Persaud. In addition, the Flywheelers presented Persaud (on behalf of the four K-8 schools) new U.S. and Arizona flags for the coming school year. (Arizona Flywheeler/Courtesy)

Originally Published: July 16, 2021 12:59 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$3

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$39

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Verde News subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona Flywheelers lend a hand to Mingus Union H.S.
Letter: Arizona Flywheelers Club steps up for Mingus students
Oak Creek School, with $93K grant, able to offer afterschool programs
Low income student aid helps Oak Creek students
Equestrian and Animal Event Center coming to Cottonwood
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News