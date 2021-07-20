‘Cosmic Ray’ and Kumara Ford to present ‘From Venus with Love’ in Sedona Aug. 22

Dr. Raymond A. Keller, a.k.a. “Cosmic Ray,” of Morgantown, West Virginia, the author of the international award-winning “Venus Rising” book series, and Kumara Ford, a.k.a. the “Blue Flame” Venusian emissary resident in Sedona, will be the guest speaker at Unity of Sedona, 100 Northview Rd., from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22.

The theme of their presentation will be “From Venus with Love.”

Cosmic Ray and Kumara will assist attendees in finding their E.Q., or “extraterrestrial quotient.” Through a special workshop, they will help you discover some of your celestial points of origin from prior incarnations.

In addition, new material recently uncovered by the Cosmic Ray regarding the life and times of two prominent Arizona women in the world of paranormal investigations, Dorothy Martin of Sedona, a.k.a. “Sister Thedra,” and Annabell Krebs of Williams, a.k.a. the translated personage “Lady Columba,” will be presented in an outstanding PowerPoint presentation, replete with never-before-seen photographs and drawings from the 1950s of flying saucers and incredible beings from Venus and other planets in our solar system and beyond.

The two will also set time aside to answer any questions you may have about the Venusians and their Angel Force operative here on Earth at this time.

Come out and spend time with the Cosmic Ray, the Venus Historian, and Sister Kumara Ford, the Venusian Emissary. The Cosmic Ray will also introduce his latest book and sign copies of his books, all of which are available for purchase at a discount.

There is no charge to attend the program. For further information, contact Kumara Ford at 830-220-0398 or the Unity Church of Sedona at 928-282-7181.

Following the presentation, the Cosmic Ray and Sister Kumara are headed for Mt. Shasta, California, where they will also be speaking at the Hierarchy of Light Conference to be held in that mountain city from Aug. 26-29.

If You Go ...

• What: ‘From Venus with Love’

• When: Sunday, Aug. 22, 1 p.m.

• Where: Unity of Sedona

• How Much: $0

• More Info: Author Raymond A. Keller presents.