Michael Johnson, Denim Brigade to rock Sound Bites Grill

Another fabulous act comes to Sound Bites Grill in Uptown Sedona Saturday, July 23, from 6 to 9 p.m.

A consummate performer and national touring artist, Michael Johnson rocks the night away, accompanied by local musicians Patrick Ki on guitar, Adriel Zang-Perrault on percussion and Marcus Vann on bass.

This folk-rock ensemble of gifted professional entertainers will take you on a magic carpet ride through classics by James Taylor, Paul Simon, Kenny Logins and more, flavored by their unique inimitable style.

Johnson is a Berklee-educated musician and touring recording artist based in Las Vegas. He performed with many national symphonies and in pop & rock concerts, including shows with Cheap Trick and other famous acts. He is also a composer and recording artist now completing his new album, “Exploring the Open.”

Vann has toured internationally and has played with several international artists including Paul Shaffer (Late Night with David Letterman), and The Righteous Brothers. His command of the bass is impressive, and he keeps it deep and funky.

Ki is a long-time Sedona-based musician and a virtuoso on the guitar and ukulele. Educated at the Berklee School of Music and The Musician’s Institute, two of the nation’s finest guitar schools, Ki is a longtime local standout in the Sedona music scene.

Zang-Perrault is a drummer, songwriter, producer, and singer based in Sedona. He graduated from NSAA in 2008 and has made music ever since.

Be sure not to miss this awesome high-energy show at Sound Bites Grill while enjoying some of the finest fare in town.

Sound Bites Grill is located at 101 North S.R. 89A, Sedona AZ 86336.

Call 928-282-2713 for more information.