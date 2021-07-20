OFFERS
Obituary: Patricia Huff Donaghe, 1942-2021

Originally Published: July 20, 2021 9:05 a.m.

Patricia Huff Donaghe died Thursday, July 15, 2021. She was 79.

Patricia was born in Vicksburg to the late Katie and C.K. Huff. She was a graduate of Mississippi College and lived in Cottonwood, Arizona for 18 years. She retired as a teacher with the Vicksburg Warren School District after 27 years.

She was a member of Gibson Memorial United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Donaghe. She is survived by two sons, Tad Donaghe (Lindsey) of Seattle, Washington and Kelly Donaghe (Angelia) of Vicksburg, Mississippi; a sister Hattie Ruth Prugh of Clover, South Carolina; and a grandson, Avynn Donaghe of Seattle, WA.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Gibson Memorial United Methodist Church.

