Sammy Davis, Dan Vega on musical menu at Bella Vita Ristorante

Who can ever get tired of watching Sedona’s own Sammy Davis perform?

Live music lovers are in for a treat on Friday, July 23 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. as Davis once again takes the stage at the Bella Vita Ristorante outside patio.

Colorful, dynamic and exciting are just three adjectives that define his flamboyant and endearing style as he takes us through decades of the classics and dances his way into our hearts.

Once he gets going its non-stop fun and the people get up and dance to the tunes baby Boomers loved during their heyday.

Locals love him and guests are enthralled whenever Davis plays.

Saturday, July 24, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Bella Vita Ristorante features the talents of local musician and solo performer Dan Vega.

Vega defines what a singer/songwriter should be. Skilled on the guitar and gifted with a golden voice, it’s always a treat to watch him play.

He creates a mesmerizing ambiance that goes perfectly with any fine-dining experience. He is a consummate professional who gives his best at every performance.

Bela Vita Ristorante is located at 6701 West State Route 89A. For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit bellavitarestaurant.com or call 928-282-4540.