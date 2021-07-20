Sedona Arts Center seeks submissions for ‘Souls of Forgotten Objects’ exhibit

The Sedona Arts Center is seeking artists for the Souls of Forgotten Objects exhibit to take place Dec. 3-23 in the Special Exhibits Gallery of the Arts Center.

SOULS OF FORGOTTEN OBJECTS

Exploring the intersection between trash and treasure, Souls of Forgotten Objects will include an exhibit, workshops and demonstrations that bring found or forgotten objects together to create something beautiful.

Whether that is an old tree branch, bike tire, cardboard, colorful material, metal or paper, the exhibit welcomes artists to submit 2D or 3D work that takes these found or lost materials and turns them into art. Curious, evocative, dynamic or meditative, SAC invites artists to think outside the box, canvas or convention in submitting pieces for the exhibit.

ABOUT THE JUROR

Geoffrey Gorman has been leading workshops, hosting panel discussions and giving presentations for artists and arts groups for more than 25 years. With his extensive background in the arts, he brings a unique, humorous and fresh perspective on the world of artists, galleries and the business of art.

Gorman currently is a practicing artist, creating his original found material sculptures in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He shows his work around the U.S. and has also exhibited in China and South Korea. Over the last several years his unique sculptures have been written about in the New York Post, Southwest Art, American Craft, American Style and Cloth, Paper, Scissors.

Growing up on an old plantation in the country outside of Baltimore, Maryland, he refers to a “Huck Finn-like” environment; old quarries, woods filled with animals, dilapidated barns and fallen houses. Gorman was surrounded by a wide variety of animal and human characters.

Going to a variety of art colleges eventually led Gorman into designing and building contemporary furniture. From there he became a gallery dealer, curated shows, was an art consultant and coach for artists before becoming a full-time artist.

The deadline to apply is noon Nov. 1. No late submissions will be accepted.

ELIGIBILITY

This is a national call, open to permanent citizens of the U.S. Submitted work must have been created within the last five years. All eligible artists must be at least 18 years of age at the time of submission.

SUBMISSIONS

Only online submissions will be accepted: https://sedonaartscenter.org/call-for-artists-the-soul-of-forgotten-materials.

Artists may submit up to three works for consideration 2D and 3D work should be photographed and formatted to 72dpi, 1300 pixels on the longest edge. Actual work should not exceed 10 feet by 6 feet.

FEES

Entry fee is $30 for up to three entries. As for commission fees, Sedona Arts Center retains a 50% commission fee on all art sales in support of our nonprofit organization, programs and events.

SELECTED ARTISTS

Selected artists will receive notification of interest and invitation to exhibit their work. Final selection will be based upon the quality, strength, and feasibility of the proposed work.

Artists will provide licensing and reproduction rights, and permit the photography of artworks, including their use in promotional materials. All reasonable efforts will be made to credit the artist in promotions and when communicating with the media.

If your work is selected, you will receive further information at that time. Artists will be notified by email. Please do not call for results.

If artist is shipping work, artist must provide a return shipping container with a prepaid shipping label.

SAC is not responsible for lost or damaged work caused by packing or shipping.

Every submission is appreciated and will be seriously considered.