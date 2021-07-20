Sedona Film Festival presents ‘A Biker’s Ballad’ July 23-29

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Sedona premiere of the acclaimed new mountain biking adventure film “A Biker’s Ballad” showing July 23-29 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Toyota presents Matchstick Productions’ latest creation, “A Biker’s Ballad.” The team at Matchstick has brought you the highest-level ski movies for years. Now we are bringing that same stoke to mountain biking.

“A Biker’s Ballad” explores the various disciplines of mountain biking in the birthplace of the sport, Crested Butte, CO. Ranging from Enduro to Cross Country to Freeride, the filmmakers at Matchstick leave no stone unturned. This is a bike movie for all riders and an ode to the deep-rooted culture of the sport.

The film features Richie Rude, Shawn Neer, Lauren Bingham, Nate Hills, Payson McElveen, Kate Courtney, Will Patterson, Reed Boggs, Nicholi Rogatkin, Ray George, Carson Storch, Casey Brown, Micayla Gatto and Georgia Astle.

“A Biker’s Ballad” was shot on location in Crested Butte, Colorado; Gunnison, Colorado; Downieville, California; Virgin, Utah; and British Columbia, Canada.

“A Biker’s Ballad” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre July 23-29. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Sunday, and Tuesday, July 23, 25, and 27; and 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, July 28 and 29.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.