Sedona Film Festival presents encore of Still Alice’ July 26

The Sedona International Film Festival presents a “Festival Flashback” of “Still Alice” on Monday, July 26, at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Still Alice” features an all-star ensemble cast, including Julianne Moore, Kristen Stewart, Alec Baldwin, Kate Bosworth and Hunter Parrish.

Alice Howland (Julianne Moore), happily married with three grown children, is a renowned linguistics professor who starts to forget words.

When she receives a diagnosis of Early-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease, Alice and her family find their bonds thoroughly tested.

Her struggle to stay connected to who she once was is frightening, heartbreaking, and inspiring.

“Still Alice” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, July 26, at 4 and 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.