Warrant issued for Yavapai-Apache woman

Olivia Begay

Olivia Begay

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: July 20, 2021 10:49 a.m.

VERDE VALLEY — Yavapai Silent Witness’s Catch 22 program is where citizens can receive reward money for supplying information that leads to the capture of fugitives.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Olivia Begay. Her last known address is in the 1200 block of West Mesa Drive in Mesa.

On Nov. 15, 2018, Begay was stopped by a Yavapai Apache Nation Police Officer near milepost 216 on State Route 260. The officer stopped her after watching her drive erratically, going off the road several times.

The officer observed Begay was very confused, was having trouble keeping her eyes open, and appeared to be impaired by alcohol. The officer also noticed there was a small child in the back seat.

A preliminary breath test showed Begay had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.307. Begay was arrested and the 6-year-old child was turned over to family members.

Begay now has a warrant for child abuse and three counts of aggravated DUI. She is a Native American woman, 5-feet, 2-inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you provide information leading to the arrest of Begay you could earn up to a $500 cash reward.

To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All tips are anonymous.

