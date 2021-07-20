Yavapai County returns to Stage I fire restrictions

Effective Monday morning, Yavapai County moved back down to Stage I fire restrictions.

Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Chairman Craig Brown took the unincorporated areas of Yavapai County back to Stage I fire restrictions a few days after all national forests in Northern Arizona made a similar change.

“We err on the side of caution,” Brown said. “We follow the lead of our local forest and fire experts, and together we make the best decisions we can. After several discussions with our emergency manager, I have ordered the Stage II and fire ban lifted from Yavapai County. We will remain in stage 1 fire restrictions for now — but will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Stage 1 restrictions include prohibition of:

• Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire except within a developed recreation site, or improved site.

• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an outdoor area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials..

• Operating or using any equipment with an internal or external combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained and in effective working order meeting either one of two established standards.

“I want to say ‘thank you’ to everyone who helped get us through these last few weeks by following the guidelines, set out by your local officials, to protect our property and the forests,” Brown said. “Your efforts have not gone unnoticed and are truly appreciated.”