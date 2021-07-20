OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, July 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Yavapai County returns to Stage I fire restrictions

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: July 20, 2021 10:56 a.m.

Effective Monday morning, Yavapai County moved back down to Stage I fire restrictions.

Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Chairman Craig Brown took the unincorporated areas of Yavapai County back to Stage I fire restrictions a few days after all national forests in Northern Arizona made a similar change.

“We err on the side of caution,” Brown said. “We follow the lead of our local forest and fire experts, and together we make the best decisions we can. After several discussions with our emergency manager, I have ordered the Stage II and fire ban lifted from Yavapai County. We will remain in stage 1 fire restrictions for now — but will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Stage 1 restrictions include prohibition of:

• Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire except within a developed recreation site, or improved site.

• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an outdoor area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials..

• Operating or using any equipment with an internal or external combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained and in effective working order meeting either one of two established standards.

“I want to say ‘thank you’ to everyone who helped get us through these last few weeks by following the guidelines, set out by your local officials, to protect our property and the forests,” Brown said. “Your efforts have not gone unnoticed and are truly appreciated.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Fire bans back in effect in Yavapai County; Coconino and Kaibab National Forests begin Aug. 14
Fire ban in Yavapai County underway
Fire, forest agencies issue Stage 1 restrictions
Extreme dry conditions prompt fire restrictions throughout Verde Valley
Fire restrictions remain in effect
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News