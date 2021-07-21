OFFERS
Subscribe Now
Thu, July 22
Police search for man who allegedly robbed Camp Verde gas station at knifepoint; reward offered

An unidentified male described to be 30 to 40 years of age allegedly robbed a gas station on the 1600 block of State Route 260 just off Interstate 17 on Friday, July 16, 2021. The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office is looking for information on the man and Yavapai County Silent Witness is offering a $600 reward if an arrest is made. (CVMO/Courtesy)

By Verde Independent
Originally Published: July 21, 2021 9:58 a.m.

The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office continues its search for a suspect, who allegedly robbed a gas station using a knife last week, according to a news release Wednesday.

On Friday, July 16, at 3:50 p.m., deputies for the marshal’s office were alerted to a report of an armed robbery taking place at a gas station on the 1600 block of State Route 260 just off Interstate 17.

photo

“Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the on-duty clerk, who stated that an unknown white male approached the counter and handed the clerk a black colored bag before brandishing a knife and demanding money,” Camp Verde Marshal’s Office spokesperson Stephen Butler said in a release.

“After the clerk filled the bag with an undetermined amount of money, the suspect left the store in an eastern direction,” Butler added in the statement.

DESCRIPTION

The unknown male is described to be 30 to 40 years of age and was wearing a dark blue hoodie with a black-colored face mask, blue jeans and white shoes during the robbery.

REWARD OFFERED

Yavapai County Silent Witness is offering up to $600 for information leading to the identity and arrest of the suspect. To earn the reward, call 800-932-3232, or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. Remember, all tips are always anonymous. You never have to give your name.

