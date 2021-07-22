Trotters Wake to play in Clarkdale on July 24

CLARKDALE – The Town of Clarkdale announced it is scheduled to host the Trotters Wake Irish band at the town park Saturday, July 24, according to a news release.

Trotters Wake is a six piece vocal acoustic band that provides a lively mix of Irish drinking songs, Irish and Celtic ballads, and traditional Irish tunes (jigs, reels, etc.).

The Glendale-based band plays in Phoenix area and throughout Arizona.

“They have more fun playing Irish music than should be legal, and they want listeners to experience the same thing,” a news release stated.

Visit trotterswake.com for the latest news, appearances and contact information on the band.

CONCERT INFO

All concerts take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Clarkdale Town Park Gazebo, located in the center of the town’s historic district on Main Street. The full schedule is available on the Town of Clarkdale website, clarkdale.az.gov.

Bring chairs, food and water, or visit one of the local restaurants. Concerts are free, dogs are welcome on a leash and please remember alcohol is not permitted in the park.

For more information about Clarkdale concerts contact the town’s parks and recreation department at 928-639-2460, visit clarkdale.az.gov, or email: parks.rec@clarkdale.az.gov.

As always the Concerts in the Park hotline will provide the most up-to-date information, including cancellations or delays due to weather. Call 928-639-2492 for more information.

Information provided by the Town of Clarkdale.